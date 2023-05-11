The Welsh Ambulance Service sent one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance to Capel Crescent, Newport – the scene of the accident - on Tuesday, May 9.

The man was taken to the Grange University Hospital for further treatment.

Gwent Police also attended the scene.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We got a call at about 11.10am yesterday, May 9, reporting this incident on Capel Crescent.

"A man had fallen off a lorry and a pallet had fallen on top of him.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment – his injuries were not life threatening.”