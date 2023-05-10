Officers are now investigating the burglary report at a self-storage unit in Barleyfield Industrial Estate, Blaenau Gwent.

The bikes, a yellow Suzuki DRZ 400 and a blue Beta X Trainer, were taken at around 11.45pm on Tuesday, May 2.

The two missing motorbikes (Image: Gwent Police)

Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Anybody with any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can contact us on 101, or via direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log number 2300142587.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."