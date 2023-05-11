The interior of The Otter, located on Bridge Street, Newbridge, has been revamped, including new wallpaper, updated seating, new colour palettes and stylish lighting.

The pub, which reopened on May 1 following a £115,000 investment, also has a new updated bar area.

Inside the newly refurbished pub (Image: Marston’s)

General manager Cae Wood said, “We are so excited to open the doors of the Otter and to show our guests the final results of our refresh.

“We have invested over £115,000 into breathing new life into the venue. We can’t wait to welcome everybody back.”

The venue, which prides itself on being a “family friendly pub”, closed its doors on April 17 so the revamp could be carried out.

The updated bar area (Image: Marston’s)

Jane Jeremiah, a midwifery care assistant at Llanfrechfa Grange Hospital, had the honour of pouring the first pint as the pub’s community hero.

Guests can also enjoy new additions to menu including loaded fries with spicy pulled pork, nacho cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, crispy onions and chopped chives and classic lagers on draught, cask ales and a variety of cocktails and G&Ts.

Outside The Otter (Image: Marston’s)

The family friendly pub has a large patio beer garden, an outdoor children’s play area and children even have their own menu to choose from where they can build their own dinner or enjoy a mini version of a pub classic.

The Otter also serves a traditional roast every Sunday with all the trimmings.

The newly refurbished interior (Image: Marston’s)

Owned by Marston’s the chain focuses on providing a ‘warm, timeless country pub atmosphere’.

A fellow Marston’s pub The Blaina Wharf in Newport closed on May 9 to undergo a makeover.