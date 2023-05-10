The actor who is well known for playing the role of Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders spoke about her experience with the diagnosis and treatment.

She said the chemotherapy she underwent was "quite terrifying at the beginning," adding: "It's important to mention that when it's needed it's still an incredibly powerful and potent drug and does an amazing job."

In the interview with the Metro, she said that her treatment was "brutal," telling fans: "But when you're teetering between grades, meaning how aggressive the cancer is, you can sometimes sit, as I did, on a very fine line as to whether it's needed or not. And it's such a brutal treatment to have."

This comes as the TV and music icon, who represented the UK at the 1991 Eurovision Song Contest, supports the rollout of a new cancer diagnostic tool called Digistain.

Of the new tool, Samantha Womack: "I think we need to have these tests fully available on the NHS, in the hospitals, where your tumour is."

Samantha Womack revealed cancer treatment after the passing of Grease star Olivia Newton-John

At the start, the EastEnders was "reluctant" to reveal her cancer news publicly saying: "I had a real change of heart about it, because initially, when I was diagnosed – I think people that are diagnosed will understand this – I immediately felt a sense of shame and secrecy.

"I don't know why, maybe it's the fear of looking vulnerable, or not being employed!

"What I was learning throughout the journey was that, because you're part of a medical journey, all of your conversations are about that. But there's a kind of emotional journey that you're also on where you just feel very alone and alienated."

After only sharing the news with family and friends, the BBC actor changed her mind after the passing of Grease star Olivia Newton-John.

She said: "Before I second-guessed myself, I put it out on Instagram," she said. "When I woke up in the morning, I was actually dreading it, thinking, 'Oh god, why did you do that?'"

However, despite these feelings, she said she was blown away by the response.

"I was inundated with women – and men actually, who are also diagnosed with breast cancer – with so many stories... I really needed it. I genuinely believe that was the moment I started to feel less alone."

Last December, Womack revealed that she is cancer-free but she has since said she remains vigilant after the event changed her life.