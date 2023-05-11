The Gwent Police Recognise and Respond, which has been running since September 2022, aims to identify when drug misuse may have caused someone to commit a crime, and police combat the issue by referring users for treatment.

In the first six months of the scheme, 290 assessments have been carried out on individuals who tested positive for heroin or cocaine on arrest. Following their initial assessment, 62 have been referred to the Gwent Drug Alcohol Service (GDAS) and three have been referred to other diversionary projects.

Anyone over the age of 18 who has been arrested and taken into police custody for a ‘trigger offence’, such as theft, vehicle-taking, robbery, and burglary is automatically asked to be tested on arrest. Police can test suspects in custody for the presence of opiates, such as heroin or cocaine.

Detective Inspector Emma Coopey, leading on the expansion said: “While we’re responsible for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for drug dealing and associated criminality, we also have a responsibility to prevent these crimes from happening in the first place, wherever possible.

"Drug testing on arrest acknowledges that in some instances, crimes are driven by addiction and drug misuse”.

“By testing on arrest, we can help identify addiction or misuse earlier”.

Although a positive result cannot be used as evidence of a previous crime, it allows the police to identify the link between drug misuse and certain crimes, and to refer the individual for assessment.

“This gives some of our most vulnerable members of our community the opportunity to take positive steps towards tackling their drug misuse or dependency by providing them with access to specialist support,” said DI Coopey.

“We’ve been rolling out training to our frontline and custody officers to encourage them to spot the signs of drug misuse and provide a referral pathway to support services”.

Gwent Police is one of five police services in England and Wales to receive additional funding from the Home Office to increase testing on arrest for a wider range of offences – including domestic abuse, Violence against women and girls and public order offences.

Following the successful trials in the initial five forces, the expansion of drug testing on arrest is set to be rolled out across other police services in England and Wales.