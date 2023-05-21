Prof Simon Gibson and his wife Sue spent nearly two hours at the 7Corners Centre in the middle of the town, learning about the work of the charity.

They met Ange Sampson, centre manager, and Caroline Woollard, one of the trustees of the Bridge to Cross Charitable Trust, which owns and manages the 7Corners Centre.

7Corners provides a safe, relaxed, environment where young people, aged 13 to 26, can meet each other, as well as adults who can help them with their questions and anxieties in a non-threatening and non-judgemental way.

Prof Gibson heard about how young people can drop into the centre’s café, enjoy film nights, and find a listening ear to point them in the right direction for advice on debt, homelessness, and alcohol and drug additions. Use of cannabis among teenagers and cocaine among those in their 20s is increasing, said Ange.

Prof Gibson was visiting the centre because it has received a High Sheriff’s Community Fund grant and he thanked the charity for all the work they do.

“The work you do here is wonderful,” he said. “It’s a great example of a much-needed public service.”

He also learnt how the pandemic has affected the centre’s funds, with regular hirers of their rooms not returning after lockdown. These rooms provide areas for confidential meetings or working from home.