Directors of Tillery Valley Foods (TVF), which has supplied meals to the NHS for decades, are understood to have been in talks with potential administrators.

Concerned workers have told the Argus that the closure would be “devastating” and would “permanently impact Abertillery.” TVF currently employees around 250 people.

In response to the fears Peredur Owen Griffiths, Plaid Cymru MS for South Wales East said the “news is a bitter blow for the local community and beyond,” while Blaenau Gwent MS Alun Davies said his focus was “on the jobs and the future of Tillery Valley Foods.”

Speaking to the Argus one worker said: “Many of us have worked for the company for 20 years, some 30 years or more.

“The effect of TVF closing will be catastrophic to the local community.

“If TVF were to shut permanently the impact to Abertillery will be devastating."

Outside Tillery Valley Foods (Image: Google)

According to the worker employees were notified last week that TVF was placed onto an accelerated sale.

They added: “We believe that in the coming days there is every likelihood we will go into administration and there is a high potential of our doors shutting once and for all.

TVF currently employee around 250 people (Image: Google maps)

They added the potential job losses would have a "considerable" impact on the local economy, both through the increased burden on the taxpayer, and a reduction in money being spent.

“We also cannot ignore the fact that this amount of job losses to Abertillery," they said. "With TVF being the main employee in the area, the skills of the employees are only likely to be transferred to businesses in a travelling range of between 10 miles and 40 miles at best.

“With the lack of ability and means of finance of our employees, lessens the viability to travel to new employment outside of the Abertillery area. You also must consider the strain that this will put on services such as local GPs, potentially housing associations and the like is going to be considerable.

“We are, as a community and workforce, frightened and concerned for our jobs, and the impact this will have on the wider community and our NHS customers.”

TVF was owned by Sodexo for more than 20 years and was sold to Joubere Food Group in August 2021.

MS Alun Davies said: “We have been working hard for many months to save the jobs and help rescue the company. The Welsh Government together with the local council and the Development Bank of Wales have all been working together to ensure a future for the business.

“My focus is on the jobs and the future of Tillery Valley Foods. The impact of losing these jobs for each family and the whole community of Abertillery would be a body-blow. I met the minister again today and I have raised this issue in the Senedd.

“I will continue to do everything that I can do to ensure that these jobs stay in Abertillery.”

Peredur Owen Griffiths has called on the Welsh Government to safeguard the workforces jobs.

Mr Griffiths said: “This news is a bitter blow for the local community and beyond.

“For such a large and long-standing employer to have doubts over its future is devastating.

“I have been told by a member of staff that most employees are local and are able to walk to work. He added they many of these workers are without a car or a licence to drive, meaning their opportunities to find alternative employment are extremely limited.

“I am calling on the Welsh Government to do all they can to safeguard the livelihoods of this hard-working and dedicated workforce.”

Tillery Valley Foods had not responded to request for comment as the Argus went to press.