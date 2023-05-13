The end of terrace house, on Christchurch Road in Newport, is on the market with a guide price of £200,000 – it is being marketed by Purplebricks and is listed on Rightmove.

Steps lead to the front of the property, which currently has a paved patio, and to the front door, which has a small porch leading to the hallway which is home to the staircase (and a gaudy carpet).

There are two reception rooms based on the ground floor of the house which are in need of new carpets and wallpaper.

The first reception room has plenty of natural light from a front facing window; there is a fireplace with what appears to be an electric fire based on it.

The second reception room has damage to the wallpaper, so could do with stripping and repainting (or wallpapering).

The outdated carpet is stained, but the room could be enhanced with new carpet or laminated flooring.

This reception room would be ideal as a dining room as it has an opaque window looking into the kitchen.

The kitchen needs a lot of work, but has plenty of potential for someone to effectively utilise the space.

At present it has cupboards – both on ground level and on the wall – and a bar facing the afore mentioned window.

There's space for an oven (the one there looks somewhat grim) and there's a sink with drainer, indicating the room has appropriate plumbing.

The kitchen leads into a conservatory, which gives access to the property’s back garden. It also gives a access to a shower room which includes plumbing for a washing machine.

Upstairs is the landing, three bedrooms, and a bathroom.

The bathroom currently has an avocado bath, toilet and sink which was popular in the 70s (and reportedly making a comeback).

A buyer could stick to the trend or replace with more modern facilities.

One of the three bedrooms has Playboy Bunny wallpaper, while the smallest of the three (2.79m x 1.79m) could be used as a small bedroom or potentially converted to an office or playroom.

The property also boasts a garage and an enclosed back garden. At the moment the back garden a concrete jungle, but with a green thumb (and some hard work) could be transformed.

The listing is available on Rightmove here: bit.ly/42j7thF