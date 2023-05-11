Taken in Sofrydd, Blaenau Gwent, the lightning strike lit up the sky - and hit a bird.

Bird seemingly hit by lightning (Image: Kiefer Challenger)

Many towns across Gwent saw thunder and lightning with outbursts of torrential rain on Wednesday, May 9.

The torrential rain caused a lane to be closed at junction 26 at Malpas along the M4 due to flooding and traffic officers were called to the scene.

The rain caused severe delays, according to the AA the average speed was five mph.

The lane has since reopened.