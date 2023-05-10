Members of trade union Prospect working at the UK Government's Intellectual Property Office in Duffryn staged a picket line outside the building.

The union said the strike follows the government’s refusal to enter negotiations to resolve the current dispute, having instead imposed a pay rise of 4.5 per cent, which the union said will further erode living standards, with inflation still in double figures.

One of those on strike, Eleanor Wade, said civil service workers were “at the bottom of the queue.”

“We are protesting and taking strike action over pay caps for civil servants at 4.5 per cent," she said. "We have rejected offers.

Eleanor wade took part in the strike action (Image: Newsquest)

“We cannot afford our standard of living. We hope the Government is listening to us and will compensate.

“The issue is civil servants being treated worse. We are at the bottom of the queue.”

Meanwhile, the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) - the largest civil service union in the UK - have renewed their mandate to keep taking industrial action for the next six months.

The union said the vote was 88 per cent in favour, paving the way for strikes to continue for most of the rest of the year.

The union has been embroiled in a bitter row with the government for months and has held a series of strikes in Whitehall departments and other areas including the Border Force, Passport Office and HMRC.

Newport workers joined the national strike action (Image: Newsquest)

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “This vote shows our members will not tolerate being treated worse than anyone else in the public sector.

“It sends a very strong signal to the government that they must get round the negotiating table immediately.

“After six months of strike action, the government might have hoped our members would go quietly back to work, but ministers have under-estimated our members’ strength, determination and resolve.

“PCS members kept this country running during the pandemic and they deserve to be treated better by their employer.

“Unless ministers put more money on the table, they will see more high-profile disruptive action over the summer, leading into autumn.”