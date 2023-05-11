The emergency services were called to the scene of a crash on the M4 towards the Prince of Wales Bridge which caused a lane to be closed.
The police have now confirmed to the Argus that the crash caused damage to the vehicles involved.
According to the force “no one was injured.”
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We had a call at about 5.45pm on Tuesday 9 May reporting a road traffic collision on the M4 at junction 22 towards the Prince of Wales Bridge.
“Looks like it was damage only, no-one was injured.”
The crash caused severe delays alone the M4, the average speed was a slow five mph, the lane has since reopened.
The torrential rain on Tuesday, May 9 also caused flooding along the M4 at J26 Malpas and traffic officers were called.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here