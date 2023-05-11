The police have now confirmed to the Argus that the crash caused damage to the vehicles involved.

According to the force “no one was injured.”

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We had a call at about 5.45pm on Tuesday 9 May reporting a road traffic collision on the M4 at junction 22 towards the Prince of Wales Bridge.

“Looks like it was damage only, no-one was injured.”

The crash caused severe delays alone the M4, the average speed was a slow five mph, the lane has since reopened.

The torrential rain on Tuesday, May 9 also caused flooding along the M4 at J26 Malpas and traffic officers were called.