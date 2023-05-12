LEWIS MCMURDO, 21, of Coverack Road, Newport, must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORGAN COOPER, 22, of Larkfield Park, Chepstow was banned from driving for 17 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Newport Road on April 15.

She was fined £276 and must pay a £110 surcharge and £85 costs.

JESSICA JONES, 27, of Cwrt Y Gamlas, Cwmbran was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to assault by beating in Garndiffaith, Pontypool on June 13, 2022.

She must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was fined £54 and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

PAUL WILLIAMS, aged 35, of Foundry Road, Risca was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the B4254 in Blackwood on October 18, 2022.

He was fined £120 and must pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

DAFYDD DAVIES, 43, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in his blood on Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly on November 15, 2022.

He was fined £200 and must pay an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.

STEPHEN THOMPSON, 53, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he was found guilty after a trial of assault by beating on January 26.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a two-year restraining order and has to pay £500 costs and £100 compensation.

WESLEY CURTIS, 36, of Glyn Milwr, Blaina must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 71mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 13, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

MATTHEW CORBETT, 32, of Durham Road, Newport was sentenced to a 12-week prison term but that was suspended for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on March 18.

He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, complete a six-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for 42 months and has to pay £200 costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

CRAIG HUGHES, 48, of Fallow Close, Bassaleg, Newport was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on April 15.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

WILLIAM DAVIES, 36, of Charston, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drink driving with 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on April 17.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

LYNNE JOHNS, 61, of Heolddu Grove, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on White Rose Way, New Tredegar on November 17, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

EZALA BENI, 52, of Howard Close, Newport was sentenced to a community order after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Hove Avenue on April 16.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for 45 months, fined £276 and has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.