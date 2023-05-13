ETHAN MORRIS, 18, of Michael Way, Pontypool was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence and criminal damage in Blaenavon on October 23, 2022.

He must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

KAYLEIGH JADE SMITH, 28, of Oliphant Circle, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 on Chepstow Road on December 3, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

MACAULEY CLABBY, 22, of Railway Terrace, Tirphil, Caerphilly must pay £268 in a fine, compensation and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a mobile phone on August 4, 2022.

CHANTELLE MARIA HENDERSON, 43, of Lime Crescent, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SARAH WINDSOR, 35, of Bridge Street, Griffithstown, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JASON MANLEY, 39, of Upland Drive, Trevethin, Pontypool was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Tabor Road, Hengoed on November 16, 2022.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BEN VALENTINE WONG, 30, of Richmond Road, Six Bells, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHARLES PARASKEVA, 69, of Commercial Close, Talywain, Pontypool was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on New Road, Garndiffaith on October 31, 2022.

He must pay £255 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RHYDIAN PENDRAGON, 19, of Heol Y Coed, Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taf must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Summerfield Hall Lane, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly on November 26, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL WILLIAMS, 35, of Milton Place, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly was jailed for 10 weeks after he pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a restraining order.

He must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

RICKY BENNETT, 37, of Richard Street, Barry was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 27 on September 20, 2022.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.