As I’m sure many will appreciate, this time of celebration comes at a period of unprecedented hardship for so many across the UK, so it was heartening to see so many people donate their time helping vulnerable people and our environment here in Newport.

Over the coronation, so many people of different ages and backgrounds chose to donate a portion of their time supporting others and giving back to our city, be that through attending community get-togethers or getting out and about litter-picking.

During the bank holiday I really enjoyed sitting down with a group of local pensioners as they gathered in a community centre to mark the special occasion.

Groups like these are essential in fighting isolation and loneliness among the elderly, but also as a means of reaching out and sharing resources with one another.

The event reminded me that if you don't have these kinds of support networks, it can be incredibly difficult for older people living on their own. Many who are struggling financially may not realise that there is an array of support they may be eligible for.

If you feel like you may be missing out or would just like to chat to someone about these issues, I'd recommend getting in touch with Age UK. They've got a fantastic team of staff and volunteers who are able to support and point you in the right direction of other services.

Our new king has made no secret of his passion for the environment, so before the coronation it was really interesting to visit the SIMS recycling plant on Alexandra Dock.

Here, I spoke to staff with a wide range of expertise about entire industrial supply chains and the impact they have on our economy here in Newport.

Afterwards I popped across town to William Harold John, to see how a smaller scale recycling and salvage operation functions, and it was wonderful to learn of a third-generation family business here in Newport that’s been practicing the principles of recycling and sustainability long before many others had even heard of recycling.

As we move to decarbonise our economy and extend the working life of component metals by preventing them ending up in landfill, companies like SIMS and William Harold John will only become increasingly important in our effort to reduce our overall waste production. It’s vital that industry of all sizes has the support and guidance from a UK-level to ease our transition to net-zero.

While times continue to be tough, it is important to remember that help is available from a range of services and charities here in Newport, if you’d like advice, support or a copy of the cost-of-living pamphlet I’ve put together, please get in touch with my office on 01633 256268 or email ruth.jones.mp@parliament.uk.