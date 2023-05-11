POLICE are looking to speak to a girl after a purse was stolen at a supermarket.
The incident happened at Tesco in Crossway Park, Caerphilly at around 11.30am on Saturday, April 29.
Gwent Police say they would like to speak to the girl pictured above.
She was in the store at the time, and "could assist our enquiries".
"Call 101 or DM us, quoting log number: 2300137467 with details," a spokesperson said.
