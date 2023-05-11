Luke Nathan Taylor, 30, had been ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge and his licence endorsed with six points.

This was for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of a speeding offence.

Mr Taylor, of James Street, Penygarn, Pontypool provided evidence that he was not the owner or keeper of the vehicle in question at the time.

The defendant's costs are to be paid.