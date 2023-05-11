A DRIVER’S conviction and sentence have been quashed after his case was reopened at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
Luke Nathan Taylor, 30, had been ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge and his licence endorsed with six points.
This was for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of a speeding offence.
Mr Taylor, of James Street, Penygarn, Pontypool provided evidence that he was not the owner or keeper of the vehicle in question at the time.
The defendant's costs are to be paid.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here