The image, which has been shared with the Argus, shows - according to eyewitnesses - the parking enforcement vehicle with smoke billowing from the boot area.

The fire service have confirmed that they were called to a vehicle fire on Bridge Street yesterday.

A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "At 1.53pm on May 10, we received reports of a vehicle fire in Newport.

"Firefighters from Maindee Fire and Rescue Station attended and dealt with the incident, which was caused by smoke from electrical equipment in the boot of the vehicle.

"A stop message was received at 2.08pm.”

Whether or not the vehicle is the counci's 'camera car' is yet to be confirmed officially.

Newport City Council were approached for comment.

Newport City Council's parking enforcement 'camera car'





In August 2020, efforts to clampdown on illegal parking outside schools and on pedestrian crossings and bus stops in Newport received a boost, when a new mobile parking enforcement car takes to the city's streets.

The car - fitted with cameras - forms part of the Newport City Council's ongoing effort to tackle illegal parking.

The new vehicle is also a hybrid, which will reduce its environmental impact.