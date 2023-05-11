It is understood that Milton Primary School sent a message to parents after being alerted by the family, but that the incident did not happen at the school.

In a message to parents which has been seen by the Argus, Milton Primary School said: "Important notice - This morning (Wednesday) a parent has reported that their child has had a cardiac episode over the weekend after drinking a Prime energy drink.

"The child had to have their stomach pumped and, although better now, the parent wanted us to share this as a reminder of the potential harmful effects."

Milton Primary School is located on Hendre Farm Drive in the Ringland area of the city.

Prime Energy contains 140mg of caffiene. A can of Red Bull contains 80mg.

A typical caffeinated soft drink contains around 30 to 40mg.

Newport City Council and Milton Primary School have said they are not going to comment on the incident.

What is Prime?





Prime was launched in 2022. Prime Energy the following year.

Both drinks have been widely advertised by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI.

After its release in the Uk a shopping frenzy ensued, with scuffles reportedly breaking out across the country as fans flocked to emulate their online video heroes.

A Newport Asda store sold out of Prime Hydration within minutes of opening its doors back in October, with teenagers across the country queuing at 5am to get their hands on the drink.

Warnings over fake Prime drinks

Some are trying to take advantage of the unprecedented demand, charging huge amounts of money for one bottle of the drink or even creating fake products to sell.

After speculation some shops may be selling fake overpriced products, experts at Ubuy.com have released a warning to make sure shoppers aren’t caught out by the counterfeit drinks.