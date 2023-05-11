The two-year-old was one of two pedestrians injured in Bryn Road, Pontllanfraith, on Tuesday morning.

They had been involved in a crash with the driver of a car.

Police and paramedics, and an air ambulance crew, were all called to the scene at around 10.10am.

The boy and the man, 29, were both taken to hospital for treatment.

The man suffered "minor" injuries and the toddler was described as suffering "potentially life-changing" injuries.

In an update today, Thursday, Gwent Police said the boy was now "stable" and his injuries were "no longer believed to be life-changing".