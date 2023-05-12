TWO teenagers have pleaded guilty to serious assault charges.
Cory-Jay Thomas, 18, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Justin Jenkins and Jessie Watson, also 18, admitted causing grievous bodily harm to Gemma Maidment.
The offences happened in Caerphilly on May 14, 2022, Newport Crown Court was told.
Sentence was adjourned to June 9 for the preparation of reports.
Thomas, of Mountain View, Pwllypant, Caerphilly and Watson, of Coed Pwll, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly were granted conditional bail.
