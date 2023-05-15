They do say time flies when you’re having fun, so maybe that’s got something to do with it.

Getting out and about in south east Wales and meeting with different constituents, community groups and businesses is without a doubt the best part of my job.

A couple of my recent highlights include visiting Sight Cymru’s new charity shop in Blackwood and Tesco’s impressive distribution centre in Magor.

The slightly less great aspect is having to listen to Labour ministers in Cardiff Bay come up with one backwards policy after another.

And that’s exactly what has happened – especially when it comes to transport, which is my shadow minister portfolio.

Don’t get me wrong, Labour ministers have been rolling out bizarre policies across all areas but transport does seem to be getting the brunt of it.

From the impending rollout of 20mph speed limits to introducing controversial ULEZ schemes, motorists across the country are really being hard-done by.

Road charges are not the way forward for Wales – especially as we have an unbelievably poor public transport network, which Labour has been running into the ground.

And don’t even get me started on 20mph speed limits in Wales.

My inbox has been full of emails from residents complaining about the impending rollout of 20mph speed limits.

Speed restrictions do have a place outside areas like schools, playgrounds and busy high streets – but not a blanket rollout everywhere.

As the Shadow Minister for Transport, I will continue to challenge the Welsh Government over their plans and hold Ministers to account.

One of the things I love the most about my job besides meeting and helping people from all walks of life, is showing our fantastic city – and wider region – off to people.

And that’s why it was a pleasure to welcome hundreds of people – including the Prime Minister – to the ICC Wales in Newport at this year’s Welsh Conservative Party Conference.

With the Prime Minister and other major political players from London including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, and Tom Tugendhat in attendance, the spotlight was well and truly on Newport.

As ever, if there is anything I can do to help please get in touch by emailing Natasha.Asghar@Senedd.Wales or by calling 01633 215138.