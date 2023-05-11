A petition has been created encouraging the public to get behind the push for New Zealand to be included in Eurovision while the country has even come up with an official/unofficial entry song.

The single has been launched with Kiwi comedy pop-duo Two Hearts - which consists of Laura Daniel and Joseph Moore - who have themselves performed in theatres and comedy venues across NZ, Australia and the UK.

The song Eurovusion (Open Up) embraces everything Eurovision, and is described as "a gloriously camp banger" that details the plight of the New Zealand people, encouraging the world to let them into the prestigious competition.

Kiwi Beer company Yeastie Boys - which is now also brewing in the UK - helped create the campaign and is leading the call for the popular song contest to “open up" and let New Zealand in.

Speaking about the campaign, Yeastie Boys founder Stu Mckinlay said: “We've become big Eurovision fans since arriving here in the UK but we really miss having our own country to cringe at while simultaneously supporting unwaveringly.

"New Zealanders grow up with a sense of social justice being very important and Australia being invited to Eurovision without New Zealand is like inviting someone to your wedding but not giving them a plus one!

"Everyone loves New Zealand and finds us cute and non-threatening and that makes us a sure thing for doing well in the public vote.

"I mean who really likes Australia?”

It might be too late for New Zealand to join Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool but the Kiwis are hoping to make enough noise, start a conversation and catapult themselves onto the world stage next year.

Why is Australia in Eurovision?





Bella Ramsey has some thoughts on #Eurovision... pic.twitter.com/kHRlIPNtZz — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 9, 2023

Despite being located outside of Europe, Australia - which is part of the British Commonwealth - joined Eurovision in 2015.

The Aussies were invited as a "gesture of goodwill" for the 60th anniversary of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey revealed the reasoning behind Australia's inclusion in a video on the official Eurovision Twitter account earlier this week.