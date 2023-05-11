Downdector shows a spike in iCloud outages from around 9am this morning with the main problem coming from logins (69 per cent) according to the site.

There is also a spike in outage reports from the Apple Store according to Downdetector.

Users have taken to social media to report the problem which seems to be coming from an issue with Apple ID logins.

User have reported issues logging on to Apple ID. (Image: PA)

One person on Twitter said: "Is anyone else getting errors on their Mac and iCloud accounts this morning?"

Another Twitter user said: "@Apple @AppleSupport #icloud I am unable to login and in all my devices account got logged out and unable to login, can you please check and resolve the issue. Thank you."

A third person said: "Apple just logged me out of my iCloud account and is constantly asking me to enter password on my MacBook and iPhone. Also tried it on the iCloud website. #Apple."

While someone else added: "I can't log in to my Apple ID. What's happen?"

Despite the reports of an iCloud outage the Apple website continues to show all systems as available.

Apple says it has now resolved the issue.

iCloud Account & Sign In on the Apple website now reads: "Some users were affected.

"This service may have been slow or unavailable."

Hi. Thanks for contacting us about Apple Pay, as we’re happy to help.

There is currently an outage with Apple Cash and Apple Card, as shown here: https://t.co/waNYZdXpJm

If you’re referring to something else, please meet us in DM, and we’ll continue there. https://t.co/GDrqU22YpT — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) May 5, 2023

This outage comes just days after there was an issue with Apple Pay.

Apple Support said there had been an outage with Apple Cash and Apple Card.