A MAN has been charged with assaulting a firefighter.
Ieuan Nightingale, 22, is accused of assaulting Michael Lear at Chepstow bus station on March 7, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.
The defendant, of Norman Court, Caldicot did not enter a plea.
His case was adjourned to June 1.
