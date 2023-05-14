GAVIN DAVIES, 26, of Lliswerry Road, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood, driving without insurance and driving without a licence on October 18, 2022.

He was fined £380 and must pay £85 costs and a £152 surcharge.

DEAN SMART, 38, of no fixed abode, Newport was fined £120 after he admitted stalking on April 28.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

JONATHAN JAMES HOWELL, 41, of Bishpool View, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE WILLIAM DAVIES, 38, of Rochester Road, Newport must pay £266 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the M4 motorway between Junction 23a and Junction 24 westbound on November 26, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PHILIP DRAKE, 35, of Darby Crescent, Ebbw Vale was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted driving while disqualified on Brynteg Terrace, Willowtown on October 17, 2022.

He was ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work, was banned from driving for nine months and must pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

MATTHEW JEFFERYS, 55, of Greenfield Road, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the B4591 at Risca Road/Glasllwch Crescent on October 23, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RICKY EDWIN HILL, 44, of Chepstow Road, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on October 30, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

PAUL ANTHONY JARVIS, 53, of Manor Way, Ty Sign, Risca must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER JOHN JONES, 52, of Beaufort Street, Brynmawr must pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, Tredegar last Boxing Day.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BECA LIDIOTA, 30, of Somerton Road, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 on Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on December 11, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

MATEUSZ MICHAL PIORCZYNSKI, 28, of Deepwater Drive, Newport must pay £514 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 on Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on November 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

VENKATA SUBBARAO SURI, 53, of Woodland Rise, Caerphilly must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 76mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between junction 23a and junction 25 westbound on December 4, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RICHARD WILLIAMS, 51, of Clarence Street, Brynmawr must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on the A465 while using a hand-held mobile telephone on December 1, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SAFIEN EMMANUEL, 42, of Emlyn Street, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SARAH JOAN HARRISON, 58, of Longcroft Road, Caldicot must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 in Newport on November 6, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARK JOHN, 54, of Park Lane, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £233 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 on Magor Road, Langstone, Newport on October 22, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ATAUR RAHMAN, 56, of Alexandra Road, Newport must pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Way on November 18, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.