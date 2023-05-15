KANE BRADBURY, 24, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport was fined £200 after he pleaded guilty to racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress on March 5.

GEORGE JOSEPH ELLIS, 20, Ty Pwca Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way, Newport on October 23, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANNMARRIE BIRD, 40, of Fron Wen, Pengam, Blackwood must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A469 in Pontlottyn on October 14, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JORDAN SILAS MORGAN, 25, of King Street, Abertridwr, Caerphilly must pay £358 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach on November 24, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALIX BROCK, 30, Majors Close, Abergavenny must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 67mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 on November 5, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

STEPHANIE DEBORAH WEEDALL, 35, of Emlyn Avenue, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance last Christmas Eve.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANDRE ANTHONY TAYLOR, 31, of Arnold Close, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JASON WOOD, 50, of Nash Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the SDR at the Pont Ebbw roundabout on October 30, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ADAM MARK JENKINS, 29, of St David’s Close, Penygarn, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAMIEN PAUL PRICE, 33, of Raphael Close, Newport must pay £556 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the A4810 on Llanwern Road on November 19, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

CLAIRE OWEN, 41, of Caerphilly Road, Senghenydd, Caerphilly must pay £220 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone at the Coldra, Chepstow Road, Newport on November 5, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JAMES PITT, 26, of Pennar Lane, Pentwyn-Mawr, Caerphilly must pay £336 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the M4 motorway between Junction 23a and Junction 25 westbound on November 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SANDRA JOANNE LAVENDER, 53, of Pilton Vale, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on October 30, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

GEORGE MCFARLANE, 55, of Prince Street, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on November 24, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.