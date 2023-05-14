The 11 year-old dog was no longer able to enjoy her walks and chasing the ball, and people often commented how old she was looking.

"She was finding walks much less enjoyable and needed to rest a lot. She was prescribed an anti-inflammatory, which did help but still her old happy self was not quite there.

"Despite the anti-inflammatory, Lily did not enjoy running for the ball as much and at times seemed reluctant to leave the house for exercise." Said Gill who loved to take her pet for walks in the woods, and the pup had loved swimming in the river before the ailment set in.

Set on giving Lily the best chance of a normal life, Gill looked online for a solution, and learned that collagen benefits dogs in a range of ways, including helping to restore lost mobility.

So she put Lily on Collar-Gen by Pawable, the first product to come to the market specifically for dogs, to see what happened.

Gill added: "I decided to try it as we had nothing to lose, and really hoped that it would help Lily. I added it to her food. She took it, no problem.

"She took it daily and kept doing that and then one day, about a month after starting the regime, Lily raced across the field to retrieve her ball, and raced again. And leapt into the air and I swear she smiled! It was such a wonderful moment."

After her arthritis started Lily has been slowly gaining weight, due to not being able to move as effectively. But after starting Collar-Gen she has even lost a couple of pounds, and is looking trim and ready for summer.

"Now she waits at the door at walk time and there no more having to encourage her to go out! Life is fun again!

"Before taking the supplement people were saying - aww what an old dog. Which upset me really.

"Now if I say she is 11 they are saying - no, honestly thought she was about five." Added Gill, who has amazed friends and family with Lily's dramatic turnaround.

Though usually known as a human beauty supplement, collagen is a protein that is found in skin and connective tissues like joints, tendons, cartilage, and ligaments.

It is important for our bodies, but it also makes up 30% of all the protein in a dog’s body, so when it depletes over time it can exacerbate conditions.

Research by Pawable has found that collagen has an extremely positive effect on the strength of their bones, teeth, and claws.

To find out more about Pawable go to www.pawable.co.uk