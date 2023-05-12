Strikes by other train operators and major events including Eurovision are likely to result in TfW services being "busier than usual".

A TfW spokesperson said: "Transport for Wales is reminding passengers of the importance of checking for the latest travel information with industrial action and major events taking place this week.

"The train drivers’ union ASLEF has announced strike action on Friday 12 May, while The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) has announced strike action at 14 Train Operating Companies on Saturday 13 May.

"TfW is not involved in industrial action but some of its services are likely to be extremely busy as a result of the severely-reduced timetable put in place by other operators."

Transport for Wales services set to be disrupted this weekend

Transport for Wales services will run as timetabled however the following routes will be "busier than usual":

Friday, May 12

Carmarthen to Severn Tunnel Junction (including stops at Swansea, Bridgend, Cardiff Central and Newport)

Gloucester to Cheltenham

North Wales - Chester/Crewe/Manchester

Shrewsbury to Birmingham International

Saturday, May 13

Due to strike action being taken by other train operators, the following TfW services will be disrupted:

Services around Newport are set to be busier than usual this weekend according to Transport for Wales. (Image: PA)

Gloucester services

Gloucester will be open for services between 7am and 7pm only.

Services will originate/terminate at Lydney outside of these hours.

Wolverhampton services

Wolverhampton will be open for services between 7am to 7pm only.

Services will originate/terminate at Birmingham New Street instead of Birmingham International outside of these hours.

Warrington Bank Quay, Crewe, Stockport, Runcorn, Birmingham International will also be open for services between 7am and 7pm only.

Manchester services

Manchester services will originate/terminate at Shrewsbury instead of Manchester Piccadilly outside of the hours of 7am and 7pm.

Birmingham services

Birmingham services will originate/terminate at Birmingham New Street instead of Birmingham International outside of the hours of 7am and 7pm.

North Wales services

North Wales services to Manchester will terminate at Chester instead of Manchester Piccadilly.

Pick up/set down only at Stockport all day.

Eurovision in Liverpool

TfW will be running an hourly service between Chester and Liverpool Lime Street between the hours of 7am and 7pm on Saturday, May 13.

After 7pm there will be an hourly service to Liverpool South Parkway where passengers can change for Merseyrail services into central Liverpool.

This is due to there being no dispatchers after 7pm at Liverpool Lime Street due to the strike action.