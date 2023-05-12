Helen Trevor Davies, coordinator of Keep Abergavenny Tidy, said: "People don't seem to realise the huge cost to the councils in dealing with litter and fly tipping for which we as residents all have to pay."

The sofa was reported to Monmouthshire County Council for pick up, as was a TV set and other rubbish found dumped in a lane near Wernddu Golf Club. More fly-tipping was reported in a Llanfoist lay-by.

Eighteen KAT volunteers turned out for the May pick, most starting from St John’s Square in the town centre. They collected 17 orange bags and three purple ones for recycling or safe disposal.

Ms Davies said: “The areas around town seem full of cigarette butts. Monmouthshire council has supplied some ash trays in public areas and businesses are aware of the problem too.”

The KAT monthly litter picks, usually held on the first Tuesday of every month, have been a regular feature since the relaunch in 2019.

Ms Davies said: “There is much support and awareness of this collective voluntary effort. We were very visible in our hi-vis jackets. It was a sunny day, lots of people around and we again experienced expressions of appreciation for what we were doing.

“There is very good collaboration with the Abergavenny Town Council. Their worker was out collecting our orange bags in his lorry and said he appreciated the support. The owners of the Kings Arms are very supportive as well and offered a free cup of coffee which a couple of us took up.

“One hotspot was the Merthyr Road by-pass, which was dispiriting. Take-away food wrappers and plastic bottles get thrown from cars it seems. There is much public concern about unsightly discarded rubbish and there are many unsung heroes who litter pick.

“Litter picking in a group can be therapeutic, sociable and fun. Promoting cleanliness gives a sense of pride and this volunteer felt pride about Abergavenny."