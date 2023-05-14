Kyle Raybould targeted shops in Newport and Cwmbran – including the Malpas Service Station, Tesco Express and Aldi – on 12 occasions between February 20 and April 24.

The 30-year-old was taking drugs and was on a “course of self-destruction” at the time, his lawyer told Cardiff Crown Court.

Christopher Evans, prosecuting, said the goods Raybould stole were worth nearly £500 and the offences were captured on CCTV cameras.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, Newport, pleaded guilty to 12 counts of theft.

He had 43 convictions for 68 offences committed between 2003 and 2021.

Raybould is currently serving a separate 16-month prison term for being in breach of a suspended jail sentence for drug dealing.

Ben Waters, representing him, said: “During this time he was misusing drugs and on a course of self-destruction.

“He himself knew that by the sheer number of offences he was committing it was inevitable that he was to be caught sooner rather than later.”

His barrister added: “The activation of the suspended sentence order have done the defendant a world of good over a relatively short period of time.

“He is abstaining from the use of drugs, he's on a methadone prescription, he is looking much better than he was when he appeared before this court last month for sentence.”

The judge, Recorder Neil Owen-Casey, told Raybould: “You are now best labelled as a career criminal.

“It seems that no matter how many times you are sentenced, it does not seem to stop your offending behaviour.

“However, I'm aware that you are somebody that has been addicted to substances.

“These are offences where there have been a degree of planning involved, although it may be to a minor degree.”

The defendant was jailed for six weeks.