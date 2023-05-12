Lee Robinson, 53, had left himself into their flat in Pontypool after he’d seen the couple go out and they’d left their door unlocked.

But he got a nasty surprise when the husband returned 15 minutes later to find him there.

Christopher Evans, prosecuting, said: “The victim asked him, ‘What are you doing in my flat? Who gave you the right to come in?’

“Mr Robinson responded, ‘Someone told me to come in here out of the cold. John told me to come in here.’

“The complainant described the defendant as being drowsy and he could smell alcohol on him and he seemed agitated.”

The victim then grabbed Robinson, marched him out of the property and called the police.

The defendant was arrested a short time later near a pub.

Cardiff Crown Court heard nothing had been stolen and there was no damage caused at the flat.

Robinson, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the burglary which took place in the New Inn area of Pontypool on the evening of Sunday, March 5.

Mr Evans said this put the defendant in breach of two suspended prison sentences including one for harassment and the breach of a restraining order.

Robinson had 10 previous convictions for 16 offences which included theft.

Talia Keskin, representing the father-of-four, said: “It is awful and terrible what he did and he is very sorry.

“It was committed on impulse and he left empty-handed.”

The judge, Recorder Neil Owen-Casey, told Robinson: “It's reported that you were under the influence of alcohol and that you appeared agitated and drowsy.

“But I also recognise the fact that no damage had been caused to gain entry to the property.

“You are somebody with a lengthy criminal record thus far and at the present time you are in prison and the subject of two suspended sentence orders.”

Robinson was jailed for 19 months and made the subject of a two-year restraining order not to contact his victims.

The defendant will have to pay a £187 victim surcharge following his release from prison.