A MAN has been arrested following an alleged incident of flashing.
Gwent Police are appealing for information regarding an indecent exposure in the Beechwood Park area of Newport on Saturday, April 29.
A police spokesperson said: “We’re investigating a report of indecent exposure in the Beechwood Park area of Newport at around 1.20pm on Saturday, April 29.
“The offender is described as being in his late 20s/early 30s with short brown hair and beard.
“He was wearing a Louis Vuitton black full zip jacket, black jogger bottoms with one thick grey stripe either side of the leg, and grey trainers.
“A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with this and has been released on police bail.
“If you can help call us on 101 quoting 2300137489.”
