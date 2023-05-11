Gwent Police are appealing for information regarding an indecent exposure in the Beechwood Park area of Newport on Saturday, April 29.

A police spokesperson said: “We’re investigating a report of indecent exposure in the Beechwood Park area of Newport at around 1.20pm on Saturday, April 29.

“The offender is described as being in his late 20s/early 30s with short brown hair and beard.

“He was wearing a Louis Vuitton black full zip jacket, black jogger bottoms with one thick grey stripe either side of the leg, and grey trainers.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with this and has been released on police bail.

“If you can help call us on 101 quoting 2300137489.”