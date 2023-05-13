Among the cars was a 1935 Alvis Speed 100, a Standard Flying 10 and a Citroen Traction Avant.

There were also Jaguars including an XJ12, XJ40R, XK6, and a very rare F Pace that was the 1988 Le Mans special edition together with a brace of E Types, an S Type and a XK150.

This year the route began with a drive along the west bank of the Severn to Lydney and then off into The Forest to the first location of The Dean Heritage Centre.

The fog had been replaced by brilliant sunshine and next came a very wiggly route up to Mayhill and Newent to the celebrated Weston’s Cider Mill at Much Marcle.

Then back across the Wye Valley and on to Goodrich Castle. Usk was the next turning point, although the street market meant that teams had to follow the ‘diversion’ signs around the town centre.

The final leg took them cross-country after which they dropped back down into the Wye Valley at Tintern where they finished at the Anchor Inn.

All but one of the teams completed the 108-mile 2023 Wye Run and received finishers certificates which included a photograph of their car starting the event.

Nigel Wilcox won the prize for the oldest car - the 1935 Alvis. The Presidents Choice was the 1956 Citroen Traction Avant Commerciale owned by Terrance McAuley.

Craig Thompson's F Pace had driven 201 miles from Huddersfield to participate and he certainly deserved the prize for the furthest travelled.

The Ladies Choice was awarded to a Riley RMF owned by Ian Whitehouse.

The event was hailed a great success with all profits going to Rotary charities.

The 2024 Rotary Wye Run will take place on Saturday, May 4.