She said the decision to cut fortnightly collections of non-recyclable waste had "caused a huge uproar" in the city, and she feared it would lead to more fly-tipping.

The council has already defended the move amid budget limitations and has tried to dispel the idea more people could illegally dump their waste.

But Ms Asghar told the Senedd that Newport residents were facing a "drastic cut in services whilst at the same time seeing their council tax bills rocket".

People living in Newport will pay council tax bills this year that are 8.5 per cent higher than they were a year ago.

She claimed the cuts to bin rounds were problematic for residents "especially as the bins we've all got are, indeed, far too small, having had the smaller bins given to us only a few years ago".

The city council replaced most people's black bins in 2019 with ones that were two-thirds the size.

The new three-weekly collection plans will be rolled out later this spring for a selection of 12,100 city households, and the council plans to later expand the scheme to all residents.

Ms Asghar, a Conservative, also cited the controversy another Gwent council caused when it proposed slashing bin rounds to every three or four weeks, only to climb down after residents, and a councillor, revolted against the plan.

"Torfaen council has been considering a similar move but have thankfully seen the light, and dropped the plans," she said.

Speaking to local government minister Rebecca Evans, she asked: "Do you agree with me that Newport City Council should scrap these plans, and will you call on them to just do that, because pushing ahead with this will be a very bitter pill for the residents to swallow?"

Ms Evans said councils were facing "very difficult choices" because of budget pressures.

"I would say that waste collection in Newport is a matter for Newport council," she added. "Local authorities are being hit by the impacts of inflation, but also seeing the impact, of course, of the ongoing tale of austerity, which is having an impact on the budgets available to local authorities."

There was some good news for Newport council, however.

Labour MS John Griffiths called for congratulations because "Newport City Council is the only local authority in south-east Wales without a single school in special measures".

Ms Evans said: "I would definitely join John Griffiths in extending our congratulations and our appreciation to the council, and also to the schools, the teachers, and the wider schools family, and also of course to those pupils themselves."