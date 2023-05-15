A THIEF has been caught after stealing two gold engagement rings from a jeweller.
Damien Johnson pleaded guilty to theft at Gus Jones in Ebbw Vale last month.
The offence took place on April 13, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.
The 30-year-old defendant, of Cripps Avenue, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was sentenced to a 12-month community order.
Johnson must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
He has to pay £260 in compensation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here