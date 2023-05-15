A THIEF has been caught after stealing two gold engagement rings from a jeweller.

Damien Johnson pleaded guilty to theft at Gus Jones in Ebbw Vale last month.

The offence took place on April 13, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

The 30-year-old defendant, of Cripps Avenue, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

Johnson must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He has to pay £260 in compensation.