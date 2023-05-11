ARMED officers were called after a teenager was reportedly seen with a firearm.
The firearm officers were scrambled after police were called at around 7.45pm on Wednesday, May 10, to reports a boy had been seen with a firearm in Rockwood Road, Chepstow.
Gwent Police located a 16-year-old boy in nearby Bluebell Drive. Officers spoke to the boy and no weapons were found and no offences were identified.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “No injuries were reported.
"Anyone with any concerns can contact us, either by calling 101 or sending a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.”
