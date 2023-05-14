Earlier this week The Argus revealed that hundreds of jobs are feared to be at risk at Tillery Valley Foods, or TVF, which currently employees around 250 people.

Rregional secretary for Wales with Community, the trade union representing many employees at the site, Rob Edwards said: “The workers are currently walking a path of great uncertainty.

“Tillery Valley Foods and the jobs of those who work there are vitally important to the local economy. The company is embedded in the community and provides unique skills-based employment offered nowhere else in the area.

“Our focus now is supporting our members. We call on the company, the Welsh and UK Governments and all concerned to do all that they can to secure a future for Tillery Valley Foods and its loyal, dedicated workforce.

“If the company is put up for sale, we expect the current owners to be responsible sellers. We welcome the opportunity to work with them and any potential buyers to ensure that workers are represented in the process.”

Community represents workers at Tillery Valley Foods as well as members in a wide range of sectors across Wales and the UK.

TVF currently employee around 250 people (Image: Google Maps)

TVF currently employee around 250 people. Picture: Google Maps

Directors of Tillery Valley Foods (TVF), which has supplied meals to the NHS for decades, are understood to have been in talks with potential administrators.

Concerned workers have told the Argus that the closure would be “devastating” and would “permanently impact Abertillery.” TVF currently employees around 250 people.

Speaking to the Argus one worker said: “Many of us have worked for the company for 20 years, some 30 years or more.

“The effect of TVF closing will be catastrophic to the local community.

“If TVF were to shut permanently the impact to Abertillery will be devastating."

TVF was owned by Sodexo for more than 20 years and was sold to Joubere Food Group in August 2021.

MS Alun Davies said: “We have been working hard for many months to save the jobs and help rescue the company. The Welsh Government together with the local council and the Development Bank of Wales have all been working together to ensure a future for the business.”

Peredur Owen Griffiths has called on the Welsh Government to safeguard the workforces jobs.

Tillery Valley Foods had not responded to request for comment as the Argus went to press.