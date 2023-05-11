The co-hosts present This Morning on ITV between 10am and midday from Monday to Thursday each week.

However, after 14 years presenting alongside each other on the breakfast show, their relationship has reportedly become strained.

One source told The Sun: “Holly adores This Morning and for the first time in 14 years she has made it clear that should Phil ever leave she would want to stay. They are separate entities.

“To those around them on set, it has become clear recently that Holly and Phil are not as close as they once were.

“Professionally you would have no idea there was anything going on because on camera they are acting exactly the same. But behind the scenes their relationship has cooled.

“Before there would be a lot of banter and camaraderie off camera but that has dwindled.

“Holly and Phil have gone through rough patches before like any professional pairing who have worked together for over a decade. Before they have always seemed to move on, but this time it seems different.”

The pair faced controversy together last year, after they were accused of cutting the queue at the Queen’s lying-in-state.

Addressing the controversy on air, Holly said: “Like hundreds of accredited journalists we were given permission to access the hall.

"The rules were that we would be quickly escorted through an entrance and not file passed the coffin.

"None of the broadcasters and journalists took anyone's places in the queue.

"We of course respected their views. Please know that we would never jump a queue."

While ITV bosses said: “Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something. We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday’s programme.

“They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event.”