Firefighters rushed to the scene, in Windsor Road, Six Bells, and spent one hour tackling the blaze late on Sunday evening.

Crews from Aberbargoed and Ebbw Vale fire stations were involved in the response and helped extinguish the flames.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said a "flatbed lorry was completely destroyed by the fire".

Firefighters tackling the lorry fire in Six Bells, Abertillery. (Image: Lorna Mears)

The incident happened at 10.54pm that evening, and the fire service received a stop message - indicating an emergency is under control and no more back-up is needed - at approximately midnight.