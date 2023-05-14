A RACIST flasher has been caught with his pants down.
Alexandro Busuioc, 28, admitted exposure and racist offences on Chepstow Road in Newport, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.
He pleaded guilty to flashing, causing racially aggravated common assault, racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress and racially aggravated criminal damage.
The offences were committed on October 2, 2022.
Busuioc, of Commercial Street, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.
The defendant has to pay £400 compensation.
