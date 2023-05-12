Last night (Thursday, May 11), Gwent Police officers attempted to stop the driver of the white BMW pictured above in Caldicot.

However, they failed to stop.

Enquires led officers to Thornwell, where the vehicle was located and seized.

As a result, a 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences.

She has been interviewed and bailed for further enquires, the police confirmed.