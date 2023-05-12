A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after police pulled her over for failing to stop her car.
Last night (Thursday, May 11), Gwent Police officers attempted to stop the driver of the white BMW pictured above in Caldicot.
However, they failed to stop.
Enquires led officers to Thornwell, where the vehicle was located and seized.
As a result, a 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences.
She has been interviewed and bailed for further enquires, the police confirmed.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article