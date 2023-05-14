THE theme for this week is the colour purple.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,100 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Rose: In memory of photographer Claire Sully's dad at her home in Pontnewydd

A rose in memory of photographer Claire Sully's dad at her home in Pontnewydd

South Wales Argus: Purple: Caldicot Castle fireworks display. Picture: Mel Louise

Caldicot Castle fireworks display. Picture: Mel Louise

South Wales Argus: Iris: In a Newport garden. Picture: Robert Little

An iris in a Newport garden. Picture: Robert Little

South Wales Argus: Bee: Eyeing up pollen. Picture: Julie Tattersfield

A bee eyeing up some pollen. Picture: Julie Tattersfield

South Wales Argus: Wall: And flowers in Bassaleg. Picture: Nicola Gapper

A wall and flowers in Bassaleg. Picture: Nicola Gapper

South Wales Argus: Aurora: At Keepers Pond with a meteorite as well. Picture: Paul Coombes

Aurora at Keepers Pond with a meteorite as well. Picture: Paul Coombes

South Wales Argus: Heather: Near the Keeper's pond. Picture: Blair Jones

Heather near Keeper's Pond. Picture: Blair Jones

South Wales Argus: Woods: Near Fourteen Locks, Rogerstone. Picture: Christina Dickson

Woods near Fourteen Locks, Rogerstone. Picture: Christina Dickson

South Wales Argus: Dog: Having a run in the woods. Picture: Steffi Andrews

Having a run in the woods. Picture: Steffi Andrews

South Wales Argus: Spotty: A Six Burnet Moth feeding off a purple flower in Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

A Six Burnet Moth feeding off a purple flower in Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain