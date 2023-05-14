THE theme for this week is the colour purple.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,100 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
A rose in memory of photographer Claire Sully's dad at her home in Pontnewydd
Caldicot Castle fireworks display. Picture: Mel Louise
An iris in a Newport garden. Picture: Robert Little
A bee eyeing up some pollen. Picture: Julie Tattersfield
A wall and flowers in Bassaleg. Picture: Nicola Gapper
Aurora at Keepers Pond with a meteorite as well. Picture: Paul Coombes
Heather near Keeper's Pond. Picture: Blair Jones
Woods near Fourteen Locks, Rogerstone. Picture: Christina Dickson
Having a run in the woods. Picture: Steffi Andrews
A Six Burnet Moth feeding off a purple flower in Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain
