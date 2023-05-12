They have confirmed that the damage to the car is "being assessed" and that foot patrols to enforce parking regulations will continue in the meantime.

A picture shared with the Argus, showed the camera car with smoke billowing from the boot area.

The fire service have confirmed that they were called to a vehicle fire on Bridge Street on Wednesday.

A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "At 1.53pm on May 10, we received reports of a vehicle fire in Newport.

"Firefighters from Maindee Fire and Rescue Station attended and dealt with the incident, which was caused by smoke from electrical equipment in the boot of the vehicle."

Newport City Council have now confirmed that the fire was caused by a "mechanical issue with the car".

"Fortunately no-one was hurt," a spokesperson said.

"The damage to the car is being assessed.

"The service will be resumed as soon as possible and foot patrols will be continuing as usual."

Newport City Council's parking enforcement 'camera car'





In August 2020, efforts to clampdown on illegal parking outside schools and on pedestrian crossings and bus stops in Newport received a boost, when a new mobile parking enforcement car takes to the city's streets.

The car - fitted with cameras - forms part of the Newport City Council's ongoing effort to tackle illegal parking.

The new vehicle is also a hybrid, which will reduce its environmental impact.