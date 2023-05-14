If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

Prudie, six years old, female, German Shepherd Dog.

Prudie is an absolute angel and we all love her so much here.

She is an affectionate, easy-going, sweet girl who loves the simple things in life. She gets along with every dog here and is cat-friendly.

Prudie would happily live with resident dogs or be an excellent only dog in an active home.

She walks beautifully on the lead and loves going out on long walks and adventures with volunteers.

Prudie has sadly never lived in a home before so will need understanding adopters that will help her learn new skills such as housetraining although she is such a smart girl it won’t take long.

Prudie deserves everything life can offer her and can’t wait to be loved by her own forever family.

Wendy, six months old, female, Cockapoo.

Wendy is a very worried little girl who is finding the world a scary place at the moment.

She is not used to human touch and she will run and hide in the back of her kennel when she sees us.

When in our arms she begins to settle and with lots of kind words and positive reinforcement Wendy will begin to gain confidence with these positive interactions.

Wendy loves her kennel friends and their company is all she’s ever known so she will need a confident resident dog in her new home that will allow her to snuggle up to them and help her settle in.

Poor Wendy has never lived in a home before so this will take time for her to settle into and learn new skills such as housetraining.

With kind loving adopters who can give lots of TLC Wendy will flourish and her sweet personality will come out and become more curious about the world around her.

Wendy will need a calm adult-only home as children would be too overwhelming for her.

Wendy needs a special family that can see past her worries and welcome her into their hearts with open arms excited to see her grow and trust for the first time.

Ruby, five years old, female, Beagle.

Ruby is the sweetest girl who is affectionate, friendly and approaches you with a lovely waggy tail.

Darling Ruby is a little handshy at first and cowers when you first go to pick her up but once she’s on your lap she settles and enjoys the cuddles.

In time with only positive interactions when she is picked up and loved we think her initial worry will pass.

Ruby loves playing with her kennel friends and will need a resident dog in her new home to keep her company and help her settle in.

Ruby has never known the simple luxury of living in a home so will need understanding adopters as she gets used to housetraining and learns how to walk on a harness/lead when she is ready.

Ruby deserves to know how warm and dry a house is, the safety and security that is found in a calm home and the endless love she’ll receive from her new family.

Dotty, three years old, female, Bernese Mountain Dog cross Collie.

Beautiful Dotty arrived with us one month ago terrified and overwhelmed having had little to no human interaction.

She amazes us daily with her resilience and everyday she to tries to be a little braver, even if that is just coming one step closer in our direction.

Dotty is such a sweet gentle soul who loves playing with her kennel friends then snuggling in bed afterwards.

She will need a kind confident resident dog to help show her the world can be a safe place and so can her family.

Dotty will need a calm adult-only home to be able to provide an environment that she can thrive in and learn new skills such as housetraining.

Dotty is already learning how to walk on a harness and although this can be a scary task for her especially in the midst of a busy rescue she is receptive to kind words and tasty treats.

With time and lots of TLC Dotty will be your constant friend who will have so much love to give and adopters will have the pleasure of seeing this girl transform into who she should have always been.

Pooky, seven years old, male, Poodle.

Darling Pooky is a perfect little gentleman who is coming out of his shell more and more every day.

He is a sweet boy who enjoys cuddles, a gentle fuss and of course some treats.

Pooky has started learning how to walk on a harness and is doing really well at this when he has another dog to show him the way.

Pooky gets on well with all dogs here and gains confidence from their company so he will need a confident resident dog in his new home to help him settle in.

Pooky is starting to learn about the good things in life such as a comfy bed, good food and kind company but he is yet to learn about a loving family and a warm home.

He is waiting patiently for his forever family to find him and give him everything he should have always had in life.