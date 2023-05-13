The Red Arrows are set to grace south Wales skies this summer as part of the Wales Airshow in Swansea.
Spectators are set to be wowed with a new 2023 Red Arrow routine which is yet to be revealed.
The Red Arrows’ aerobatic display changes each year, however usually consists of a first half of synchronised, formation aerobatics, followed by a more dynamic second half.
Individual manoeuvres performed by the iconic group include lightning loop and twist; shuttle to lightning; detonator; and tornado present.
You can view the manoeuvres on the Red Arrows website.
When to see the Red Arrows in south Wales?
The Red Arrows will be performing at the Wales Airshow which will take place in the skies above Swansea Bay on July 1 and 2.
According to event organisers, more than 200,000 people attend the show each year.
The site will be open from 10am to 6.30pm on both days.
The Red Arrows are set to perform on Saturday and Sunday.
Also confirmed for the 2023 event is a Typhoon display (both days) and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (both days).
The Red Arrows are also set to do a flypast at Newport's National Armed Forces Day celebrations on June 24.
What to expect from the Red Arrows
According to the Red Arrows website, there are three types of display the Team Leader can elect to fly – full, rolling or flat.
The type of display they carry out will be dependent on the height of the cloud cover on the day.
While the 2023 display routine is yet to be confirmed, the list of individual manoeuvres the Red Arrows can carry out include:
- Wall to 7 Arrow
- 7 Arrow to Shuttle
- Shuttle Roll
- Shuttle to Lightning
- Lightning Loop and Twist
- Lightning to Phoenix
- Phoenix Roll
- Phoenix to Apollo Reversal
- Tornado Present
- Tornado to Jubilee Present
- Jubilee Present to Detonator
- Detonator
- Double Rolls
- Python
- Boomerang
- Rollbacks
- Corkscrew
- Goose
- Heart
- Crossbow
- Infinity Break
The Red Arrows rounded off a spectacular day of pageantry to celebrate the #Coronation of the UK Armed Forces' new Commander-in-Chief, His Majesty King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/CjDGb2y8sW— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 6, 2023
Everywhere in Wales you can see a Red Arrows display in 2023
The Red Arrows will be performing twice in Wales in 2023:
- July 1-2: Wales Airshow, Swansea
- August 26-27: Rhyl Airshow, Rhyl
For the full list of Red Arrow displays across the UK in 2023 or to see the spectacular manoeuvres they are capable of, visit the website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here