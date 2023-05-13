Spectators are set to be wowed with a new 2023 Red Arrow routine which is yet to be revealed.

The Red Arrows’ aerobatic display changes each year, however usually consists of a first half of synchronised, formation aerobatics, followed by a more dynamic second half.

Individual manoeuvres performed by the iconic group include lightning loop and twist; shuttle to lightning; detonator; and tornado present.

You can view the manoeuvres on the Red Arrows website.

When to see the Red Arrows in south Wales?





The Red Arrows will be performing at the Wales Airshow which will take place in the skies above Swansea Bay on July 1 and 2.

According to event organisers, more than 200,000 people attend the show each year.

The site will be open from 10am to 6.30pm on both days.

The Red Arrows are set to perform on Saturday and Sunday.

Also confirmed for the 2023 event is a Typhoon display (both days) and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (both days).

The Red Arrows are also set to do a flypast at Newport's National Armed Forces Day celebrations on June 24.

What to expect from the Red Arrows

According to the Red Arrows website, there are three types of display the Team Leader can elect to fly – full, rolling or flat.

The type of display they carry out will be dependent on the height of the cloud cover on the day.

While the 2023 display routine is yet to be confirmed, the list of individual manoeuvres the Red Arrows can carry out include:

Wall to 7 Arrow

7 Arrow to Shuttle

Shuttle Roll

Shuttle to Lightning

Lightning Loop and Twist

Lightning to Phoenix

Phoenix Roll

Phoenix to Apollo Reversal

Tornado Present

Tornado to Jubilee Present

Jubilee Present to Detonator

Detonator

Double Rolls

Python

Boomerang

Rollbacks

Corkscrew

Goose

Heart

Crossbow

Infinity Break

The Red Arrows rounded off a spectacular day of pageantry to celebrate the #Coronation of the UK Armed Forces' new Commander-in-Chief, His Majesty King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/CjDGb2y8sW — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 6, 2023

Everywhere in Wales you can see a Red Arrows display in 2023

The Red Arrows will be performing twice in Wales in 2023:

July 1-2: Wales Airshow, Swansea

August 26-27: Rhyl Airshow, Rhyl

For the full list of Red Arrow displays across the UK in 2023 or to see the spectacular manoeuvres they are capable of, visit the website.