The listing – which includes Mill Cottage and The Boat House in Draethen – is being marketed by Kelvin Francis, Cardiff and is listed on Rightmove with a purchase price of £1,100,000.

The houses, which have three bedrooms respectively totalling to six, are set in around 0.6 of an acre of land offering panoramic views of the countryside.

They are approached over a bridge which leads onto a “large” driveway.

The gardens and grounds have areas for sitting and relaxing, plus a raised sun terrace offering elevated views of surroundings.

Steps lead to an additional patio area, and well-maintained lawns, with a stream boundary.

There are additional courtyards to the side of Mill Cottage, plus a dog pen and timber shed. The Boat House has its own lawned garden with “pleasant” views.

Mill Cottage

The cottage includes an enormous (23 foot to be precise) lounge with natural wood floor boarding.

The lounge has a feature wood burner with ornate decorative surround with mantle, plus another wood burner with an oak decorative mantle and stone hearth.

This spacious room also has built-in pine book shelving, stairs to a lower ground floor laundry room, and a staircase to the first floor.

The kitchen is also located on the ground floor with bi-folding doors leading onto the sun terrace – ideal for alfresco dining.

It has fitted kitchen facilities, along with oak worktop surfaces, and integrated appliances including fridge, a freezer, dishwasher, and more.

The kitchen also houses a feature wood burner with a slate hearth, and an oak staircase to the first floor.

The first floor of Mill Cottage includes three bedrooms – one with en-suite facilities including a shower. Another gives access to the loft.

There is also the spacious bathroom, which includes a panelled bath on claw legs and an electric shower.

This room also boasts “attractive” marble-finish wall tiling.

The Boat House

The Boat House includes a 20-foot open plan family area which offers views of the back garden and surrounding area with “ample space” for dining.

There is a kitchen with oak finish front beneath round nose workstop surfaces. There is a four-ring electric hob with oven below and a circulating fan above, an inset sink and drainer with mixer tap, and plumbing for a washing machine.

The kitchen also boasts stable-style doors leading to the garden.

An easy rising single flight staircase leads to the first floor which has a central landing area and three bedrooms.

One of these bedrooms has an en-suite which includes a shower cubicle. There is also a “modern” family bathroom which includes a panelled bath with shower attachment.

