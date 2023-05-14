Pop icon Beyonce will perform at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Wednesday, May 17 which will be the first of eight shows as part of her UK tour.

Beyonce became the most decorated Grammy artist of all time earlier this year and UK fans can't wait to catch a glimpse of her while she's here on tour.

Ahead of her Cardiff gig on Wednesday, here is all you need to know from road closures for the event and park-and-ride access to the concert to available tickets.

Is Beyonce's Cardiff show sold out?





According to Ticketmaster, tickets are still available for Beyonce's Cardiff show at Principality Stadium.

There are general admission, seated and VIP tickets still available on the Ticketmaster website.

Tickets range in price from £108.30 for general admission to £1951.50 for VIP packages.

Visit the Ticketmaster website for more details or to book your ticket.

Buying tickets for the big shows this week? Don’t forget to update your account details including correct mobile number ahead of tickets going on sale.



More tips on how to improve your chances of getting tickets here >> https://t.co/wgoUmVpJsu — ticketmasteruk (@TicketmasterUK) March 6, 2023

Road closures for Beyonce's Cardiff show

Visit Cardiff said to ensure people can get in and out of the stadium safely, there will be a full city centre road closure from 4pm until midnight on May 17.

The M4 motorway and surrounding trunk road networks are expected to be very busy for this event.

Motorists and concert goers are urged to plan their journeys.

Full list of road closures for the Beyonce Cardiff concert

Scott Road and Park Street will be closed from 7am on Wednesday, May 17.

Penarth Road will be closed 30 minutes before the concert finishes and up to an hour after the concert ends.

Civic Centre: Access to part of the Civic Centre will be controlled throughout the day, with access only for event parking, limited commuter parking, loading and access to private car parks. Roads affected include King Edward VII Avenue, Museum Avenue, City Hall Road, College Road and Gorsedd Gardens Road.

The following roads will be closed as part of the full Cardiff city centre road closure which will take place between 4pm and midnight:

Kingsway from its junction with North Road to its junction with Duke Street.

Cowbridge Road East from its junction with Cathedral Road to its junction with Westgate Street.

Tudor Street from its junction with Clare Road to its junction with Wood Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment).

Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street from their junctions with Despenser Place to their junctions with Tudor Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted).

Station Terrace and Guildford Street from the junction with Newport Road to the junction with Churchill Way will be access for buses only during the times of the road closures.

The following roads will be closed in their entirety:

Duke Street

Castle St

High Street

St Mary Street

Caroline Street

Wood Street

Central Square

Westgate Street

Quay Street

Guildhall Place

Golate

Park Street

Havelock Street

Scott Road

For up-to-date traffic information, you can visit the Traffic Wales website.

Public transport to and from the Beyonce concert

Train services

Concert goers are urged to be mindful Transport for Wales (TfW) are currently carrying out infrastructure upgrades across the Core Valley Lines network.

Buses will replace those rail services between Pontypridd and Treherbert on Wednesday, May 17.

Visit Cariff said TfW will be provide additional capacity where possible on routes in/out of Cardiff, but services are expected to be "very busy" so people are asked to allow plenty of time to get to the concert.

Post-event queues for mainline rail services will be on Central Square and queues for Valleys services will be to the rear of the station.

Cardiff Queen Street station will close at 9.45pm except for direct journeys to Cardiff Bay.

Due to the finishing time of the event, there are no post-event services to Birmingham, London or Holyhead.

For full details visit the TfW website or check their app.

Great Western Railway (GWR) will also run additional services to help customers get home after the concert.

Extra trains will operate from Cardiff Central to Swansea, Newport, Bristol and Swindon, with ample parking available at the stations.

GWR trains are also expected to be "very busy" immediately after the event and a queueing system will be in place.

Additional train services will be added on the day of the Beyonce concert in Cardiff. (Image: Transport for Wales)

Bus services

Coache services through Big Green Coach will be available to take people to and from the event.

Big Green Coach offers return travel from: Bath, Birmingham, Bristol, Gloucester, Newport and Worcester.

To book tickets visit their website.

Bus services will be diverted while the city centre road closures are in place for the Beyonce Concert.

Visit the relevant bus operator’s website for more information about specific bus routes.

Park and Ride option available for Beyonce's Cardiff concert

A Beyonce concert park and ride option is available at Cardiff City Stadium at Leckwith and can be accessed from junction 32 off the M4.

This is 1.5 miles from the city centre which takes approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

The drop-off point will be at Fitzalan Embankment.

Park and ride tickets cost £12.

The car park will be open from 9am, with the first bus leaving at 9.30am.

The last bus will leave Fitzalan Embankment at midnight and the park and ride site will close at 12.30am on Thursday, May 18.

Car parking options

Event day parking will be available at the Civic Centre at a cost of £20 payable on the day at the car park.

The car park will open at 8am and closes at midnight on May 17.

Event day parking is also available at Sophia Gardens, approximately 0.5 mile walk to Principality Stadium.

Parking costs £20 payable on the day at the car park.

The car park opens at 8.00am and closes at midnight.

Beyonce Renaissance tour support act

Beyonce does not have a support act on her Renaissance Tour.

So those attending the Cardiff gig will be able to focus all their attention on the pop Queen.

Beyonce's Cardiff concert times

Beyonce's concert at Principality Stadium, Cardiff is due to kick off at 7pm.

The concert is reported to have no support act and runs for three hours, meaning the concert should conclude around 10pm.

Beyoncé’s #RENAISSANCEWorldTour is confirmed to be 3 hours long with no opening act. pic.twitter.com/CgBOUCNAs5 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 5, 2023

Beyoncé Renaissance 2023 UK Tour dates

Wednesday, May 17 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

Saturday, May 20 – Edinburgh, Murrayfield

Tuesday, May 23 – Sunderland, Stadium of Light

Monday, May 29 – London, Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium

Tuesday, May 30 – London, Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium

Thursday, June 1 - London, Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium

Saturday, June 3 – London, Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium

Sunday, June 4 - London, Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium

Beyonce last appeared in Cardiff in 2018 when she performed alongside her husband Jay Z as part of their On The Run II tour.

She also visited Cardiff in 2016 as part of her Formation tour.