Steve White, head chef at Kitchen and Bar at NP20 - in the Mercure Hotel - has recreated an icon of the 80s food scene in Newport.

In the process he has paid homage to a much-loved diner, which closed down in 2008.

Rocky's Diner, on Baneswell Road, served burgers and shakes to customers from across the city and beyond for nearly 30 years before shutting its doors for good 15 years ago.

Now though, Mr White has brought one of their most popular menu items right up to date.

His new menu, starting this month, includes the Rocky's inspired Hawaiian Burger which Mr White says is "exactly the same as what Rocky’s used to do".

The Hawaiian Burger is:

smoked ham;

8oz patty;

cheese;

pineapple ring;

served in a homemade brioche burger bap.

"We wanted something nostalgic and something Newport," Mr Smith said.

"Rocky’s was in Baneswell, not far from us here.

"So what we’ve done is built this burger, based off the well-known burger at Rocky’s in the 80s."

Mr White is himself well-known in the city's food circles - listing fine dining establishments such as The Celtic Manor and The Cwrt Bleddyn on his resume, along with local pubs such as The Ruperra Arms in Bassaleg.

The restaurant at the Mercure Hotel in Newport

Located on the third floor of the 15-storey tower, the bar and restaurant are light and spacious – though the star attraction is a little beyond the main dining area.

Just off from the bar, there is a rooftop terrace area, perched above the hustle and bustle of Commercial Street below.

On a warm sunny day, there is definitely an argument to be made that it is one of the best places in the city to stop for a drink.