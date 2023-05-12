Many in Barry were devastated that one of the town’s favourite free music festivals was set to be cancelled due to spiralling costs.

The organising committee lamented that Cadstock has become a “beautiful monster too big to feed”, with thousands descending on Barry from as far as Newcastle to attend the non-ticketed free event.

Now, it’s been announced Cadstock is going ahead, with Barry Town Council offering a huge £10,000 to enable the event to continue.

The committee gave the event a two-week time limit to be saved and raised the funds needed so the wheels could be put in motion to start preparations.

Cadstock began as a council initiative to get people more involved with their local green spaces, with just 50 people turning up to watch bands play in the beginning.

Cadstock is on for 2023 (Image: Supplied)

Barry Town Council’s super donation

Cllr Bronwen Brooks, Barry Town Council leader, said it was great news the festival was back on.

“I am delighted that we are able to support Cadstock financially for 2023,” said Cllr Brooks.

“I also look forward to working with the events committee to help develop a sustainable way forward and ensure the viability of the event for the future.

“I'd like to give a huge thank you to the outpouring of support from residents for this much loved event and a note of thanks also go to the Vale of Glamorgan Council for their valuable in-kind support to ensure we can deliver Cadstock 2023.

“Hope to see you all there, bring on the sunshine!”

Following on from the announcement, Cadstock organisers and Barry Town Council collaborated to explore costs, budgets and funding options.

After thorough discussions between Barry Town Council chief officer and council leaders, a decision was made to offer financial assistance to support the 2023 Cadstock event.

For future years, a more sustainable approach will need to be found and the town council wants to work with the group further.

Previous years had seen the event funded from the Vale of Glamorgan Council’s events budget, but budgets this year couldn’t incorporate it.

Despite the funding cuts, the event is still hugely supported by the Vale of Glamorgan Council with the Tourism and Parks Departments playing roles in the logistics, the park and viability of the event.

Barry's Cllr Brooks (right) and Cllr Wilson of the Vale (Image: Vale County Council)

Cllr Mark Wilson, cabinet member for neighbourhood services, said this was what could be achieved when communities pulled together.

"A big thanks is due to Barry Town Council for their financial contribution which secures Cadstock for another year,” said Cllr Wilson.

“The festival organisers have been phenomenal in their efforts to follow all possible links to secure the funding they need. Our staff have supported the organisers throughout.

“For the festival to be back on a week after it looked as though it was an impossibility shows just what can be achieved when communities pull together.

“As promised, the Vale of Glamorgan Council's Neighbourhood Services team will be giving free use of the park and providing in-kind support, such as staffing and waste collection, across the weekend worth the equivalent of £4,000.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to help bring Cadstock back from the brink and into Victoria Park for another year."