Summer-rae Johnson was born on April 21, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 12oz. Her parents are Lauren Gould and Adam Johnson, of Griffithstown, and her siblings are Harrison, seven, and Kayden, nine.

Tommy Raymond Payne was born four weeks early on April 23, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 4lb 2oz. He is the first child of Kacey Reeve and Conor Payne, of Pontypool.

Darcy Marie Hillier was born on March 13, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 9oz. Her parents are Lucy Thomas and Shaun Hillier, of Nelson, and her big sister is Ffion, two.

Otis David Larrie Bright was born on April 10, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lbs 6oz. He is the first child of Chelsea Leigh Elworthy and Nathan Bright, of Cwmbran.

Archie Ronnie Thacker was born on April 9, 2023, in Newport weighing an impressive 10lbs. He is the first child of Amelia Goodman and Dean Thacker, of Newport.